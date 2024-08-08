GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

