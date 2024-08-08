GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.