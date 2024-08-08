GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

