GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $514.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

