GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

