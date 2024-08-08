GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

