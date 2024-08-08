GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,377 shares of company stock worth $3,529,384. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

