GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $60,383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

