GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 2.1 %

RPM opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

