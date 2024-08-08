GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

