GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.