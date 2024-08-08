GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 217 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

