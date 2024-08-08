GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 221 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $207.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

