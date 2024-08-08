GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 283 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

