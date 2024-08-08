GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Sells $222,145.00 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

