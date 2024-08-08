Generac’s (GNRC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of GNRC opened at $137.05 on Monday. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

