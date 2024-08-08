General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

GD opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.57.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

