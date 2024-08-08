General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %
GD opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
