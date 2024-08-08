Genius Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 16th (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.
Genius Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Genius Group
