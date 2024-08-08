Genius Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 16th (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Genius Group alerts:

About Genius Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.