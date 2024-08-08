Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 40,140 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $20,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,239,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,063.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gevo alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, L Lynn Smull sold 29,707 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,527.13.

Gevo Stock Performance

Gevo stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gevo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gevo by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.