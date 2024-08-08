Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 46,608 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 46,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $23,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,657,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,553.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 39,821 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,494.39.

GEVO stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

