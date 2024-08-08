Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Margaret Cahill Montana Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.38.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

