Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 10.1%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 7,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. American Express Co purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 925,018 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

