Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

