Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $943.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 969,536 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 1,470,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $21,588,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

