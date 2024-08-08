Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1,045.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

