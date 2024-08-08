Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 266017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after buying an additional 110,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 503,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after buying an additional 782,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

