GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $68,693,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in GMS by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,601,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

