Gogoro (GGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ GGR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

