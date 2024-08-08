Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLNG opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

