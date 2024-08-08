Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Approximately 362,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,113,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

