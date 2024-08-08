Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

