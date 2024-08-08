Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grab Price Performance
GRAB stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.