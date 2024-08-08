Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graham were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $18,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $700.77 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

