Great Waters Wealth Management Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

