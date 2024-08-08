Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

