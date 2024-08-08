Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.