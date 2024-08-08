Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFF

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.