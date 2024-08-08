Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.56, but opened at $63.30. Griffon shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 89,092 shares.

The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 486.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,531,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,829,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $7,433,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Stock Down 20.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

