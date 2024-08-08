Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $20.05. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1,349,108 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 705,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.