Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.61. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 767,075 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.