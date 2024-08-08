Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE:SUPV opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.15. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 563.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

