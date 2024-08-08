GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

GSI Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

GSIT opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara H. Nelson 27,005 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $135,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 465,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

