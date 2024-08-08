GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
GSI Technology Stock Down 5.3 %
GSIT opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.02.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
