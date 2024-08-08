Gwendolyn Mary Johnson Sells 592 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

