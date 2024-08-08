Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 7,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 75,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

