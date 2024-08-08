Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

