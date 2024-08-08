Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 316,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

