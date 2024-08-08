Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

