Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.