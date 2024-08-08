Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,024 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.