Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,365 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $181.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.14. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

