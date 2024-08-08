Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,825 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,855 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 293,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

