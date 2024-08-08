Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.